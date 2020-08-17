Mercury Hits One Day Volume of $5,893.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $801,152.73 and approximately $5,893.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00151841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.01854850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00193390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00135553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

