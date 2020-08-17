Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.11. 131,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,018. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,724 shares of company stock worth $2,694,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.