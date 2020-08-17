MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87, approximately 4,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

