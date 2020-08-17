Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $114.86 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

