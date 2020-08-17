MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0017

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $319,108.26 and approximately $2,921.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

