Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MI.UN. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.16.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN stock traded down C$0.39 on Monday, hitting C$18.35. The company had a trading volume of 186,522 shares. The firm has a market cap of $665.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$28.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.