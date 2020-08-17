Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,337 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,426 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $176.78 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

