Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

