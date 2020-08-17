Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $213.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

