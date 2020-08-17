Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Shares of STZ opened at $176.03 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average of $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

