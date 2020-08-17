Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mitsui & Co Ltd stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $247.60 and a 12-month high of $370.41.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 29.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MITSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

