Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $197.39

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.39 and last traded at $196.90, with a volume of 2199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,764,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 203,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.