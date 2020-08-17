Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $2,443.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00755317 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

