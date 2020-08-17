Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 88.9% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00544502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,988,863,620 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

