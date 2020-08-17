Morpheus Labs (MITX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.05 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 82.6% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and $3.05 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

