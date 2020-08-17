Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.99. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

