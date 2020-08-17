MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Up 10.6%

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE) shares rose 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.85 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), approximately 167,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 38,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.19.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

