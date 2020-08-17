Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.99

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.99 and last traded at $141.62, with a volume of 1832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

