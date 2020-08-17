Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 103,561 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of TEGNA worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Co raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

