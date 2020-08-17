Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PNM Resources worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

NYSE PNM opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.