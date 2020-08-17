Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 37.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Tetra Tech by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 77.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

TTEK opened at $93.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,834. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.