NAGA Price Tops $0.0427 on Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, NAGA has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit and HitBTC. NAGA has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $1,687.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.54 or 0.05767690 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00014917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00048462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

