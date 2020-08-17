Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00003950 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $1,866.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,287.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.02601864 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00650909 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000461 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

