Narrative Hits One Day Volume of $37.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Narrative has a total market cap of $83,139.62 and approximately $37.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

