National Bank Financial Increases Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$7.00

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDF. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian boosted their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MDF traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.50. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

