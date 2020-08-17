National Bank Financial Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$39.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.73.

In other news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$7,461,277.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

