Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Tops $28.40 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00004497 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Allcoin and LBank. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00039696 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.29 or 0.05662001 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,148,466 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Neraex, Gate.io, Allcoin, BCEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

