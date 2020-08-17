NEM (XEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.80 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Crex24 and HitBTC. NEM has a market cap of $688.51 million and approximately $41.80 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Koineks, Coinsuper, COSS, B2BX, Poloniex, Kryptono, Indodax, Liquid, Iquant, Bitbns, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Zaif, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Kuna, Coinbe, Binance, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.