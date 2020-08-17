Neo (NEO) Market Cap Hits $1.20 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $440.87 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $17.06 or 0.00138782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, TDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.01870248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Exrates, Upbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cobinhood, LBank, BigONE, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bittrex, Tidebit, CoinEx, COSS, Bitinka, Huobi, DragonEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail, Koinex, TDAX, BitForex, Ovis, OTCBTC, OKEx, BitMart, ZB.COM, Liquid, BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

