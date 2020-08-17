New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$3.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.60 to C$3.30 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 908,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.33.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.