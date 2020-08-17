New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,000 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Chubb by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chubb by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 31,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 62,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,069. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.52. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

