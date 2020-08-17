New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 400 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after acquiring an additional 206,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $780.52.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $763.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,293. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $805.81. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $739.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,430 shares of company stock worth $3,889,939. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

