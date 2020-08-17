New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.65. 38,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,420. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.