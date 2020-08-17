New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,839,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

