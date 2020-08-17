New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 355,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,893,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

