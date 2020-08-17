New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,561 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,345. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $666.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,263. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $675.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.88 and a 200-day moving average of $554.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

