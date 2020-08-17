New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 77,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 271,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE COP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.82. 3,349,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,938,130. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

