New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average is $192.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

