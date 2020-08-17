New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.04. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

