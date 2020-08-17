New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.89.

ISRG traded down $6.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $684.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,082. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $704.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,355 shares of company stock valued at $32,818,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

