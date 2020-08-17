New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $206,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $179,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 10.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.56. 686,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,356. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,024 shares of company stock worth $10,965,442. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

