New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,954. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

