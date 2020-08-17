New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,663 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,523. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

