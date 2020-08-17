New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.67 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.11. 16,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

