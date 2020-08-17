New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

In related news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total value of $20,174,372.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,479,268.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,066 shares of company stock worth $52,625,781. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $11.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $623.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $625.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

