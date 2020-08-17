New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,100 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,606. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $198.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

