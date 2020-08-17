New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,300 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.20.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock valued at $163,492. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

