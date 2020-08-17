New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,400 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,692. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.