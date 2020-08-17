New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 5,900 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,773,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,132,000 after acquiring an additional 249,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $39.50. 3,620,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

