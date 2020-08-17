New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 6,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after buying an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $37.24. 65,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

